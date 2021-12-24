Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.