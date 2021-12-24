Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 2,839 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $89.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

