Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 923 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.75. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

