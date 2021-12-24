Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 4,396 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

