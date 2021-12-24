Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 2.2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.40 and last traded at $155.40. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

