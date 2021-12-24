Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Up 4%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 428,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.