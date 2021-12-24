Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Up 1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 177,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,032,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 25,705.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.84% of Safe-T Group worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.