Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.19). Approximately 132,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 513,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £853.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 623.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 706.04.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

