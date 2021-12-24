Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognyte Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $14.94 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $985.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

