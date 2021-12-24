Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $528,000 Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,495 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 291,862 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 705,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.56 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

