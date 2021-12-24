Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

