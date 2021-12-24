Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

