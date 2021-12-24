Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,691,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

