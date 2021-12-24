Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,436 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Tutor Perini worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 350.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 23.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tutor Perini by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.43 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

