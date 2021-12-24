Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,688 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Zynga worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,510,000 after acquiring an additional 960,400 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

