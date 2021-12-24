Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $22,053.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $3.58 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ContextLogic by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

