Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

