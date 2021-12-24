Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 47

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 55.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VEN2 opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.94. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.19).

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

