Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 47

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 55.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VEN2 opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.94. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.19).
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Ventus 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.