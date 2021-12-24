stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

