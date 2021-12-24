Shopping (SPI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $542,715.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $23.25 or 0.00045642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $20.79 million and $542,715.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,341 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.