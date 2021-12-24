Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 157,444 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of IMAX worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

