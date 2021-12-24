Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of FB Financial worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 636,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

FBK opened at $43.37 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

