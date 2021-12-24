Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 222.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GATX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

