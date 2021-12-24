Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of IMAX worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.38 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

