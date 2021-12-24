Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

