TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Up 2%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,630 ($21.54) and last traded at GBX 1,610 ($21.27). Approximately 26,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 51,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,578 ($20.85).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,361.65.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.