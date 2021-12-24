iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.