Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.