Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $275.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.18 and a 200 day moving average of $264.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.36 and a 52 week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

