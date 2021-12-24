Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.