21,800 Shares in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

JRSH stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.79. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

