UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.35

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 9243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

