América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.75

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1643331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

