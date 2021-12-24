Karl Siegling Acquires 12,637 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$12,308.44 ($8,729.39).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 60,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$57,660.00 ($40,893.62).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Karl Siegling bought 12,711 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$12,571.18 ($8,915.73).

On Monday, December 13th, Karl Siegling bought 44,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$44,044.00 ($31,236.88).

On Thursday, December 9th, Karl Siegling bought 63,652 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$64,415.82 ($45,684.98).

On Monday, December 6th, Karl Siegling bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$24,825.00 ($17,606.38).

On Friday, December 3rd, Karl Siegling bought 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).

On Monday, November 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$9,261.00 ($6,568.09).

On Monday, November 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,088.60 ($5,736.60).

On Friday, November 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 35,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,155.00 ($25,641.84).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 5,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,371.60 ($3,809.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

