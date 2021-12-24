ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

