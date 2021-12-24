United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Norman V. Schnipke Sells 454 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $14,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. United Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

