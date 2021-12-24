Chia Network (XCH) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $275.61 million and $15.03 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $104.33 or 0.00204415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,823 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

