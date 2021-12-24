FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,522.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007194 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

