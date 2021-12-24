BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $141.11 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $69.75 or 0.00136676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $141.11 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00567764 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.