GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 337.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 162,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

