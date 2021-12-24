Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $19,000.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 13th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

