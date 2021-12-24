Gnosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.46 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $450.08 or 0.00881879 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $677.18 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007194 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

