Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

ARBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

