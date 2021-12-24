New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Synopsys worth $92,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 77.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $366.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $368.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

