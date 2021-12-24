Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $39.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

