Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 129.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

