New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,940 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $87,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 593.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $155.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

