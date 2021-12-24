NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $52.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.