American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.