American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.
About American Finance Trust
