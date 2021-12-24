Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

